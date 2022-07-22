Kosair Shriners Backyard BBQ Festival and Carnival.

This will feature a Backyard BBQ Competition, Live music, Entertainment for Children, Food Vendors, a Car Show, beer garden and more! Our One Bite Challenge entry will be sponsored by Smoked Bros.

There will be a Corn Hole Tournament hosted by Southern Indiana Cornhole both Friday and Saturday nights with Blind draw and Bring your own partner entries.

July 22nd & 23rd 4120 Bardstown Rd. Louisville Kentucky

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/2022-kosair-shriners-backyard-bbq-festival-and-car-tickets-266990815717