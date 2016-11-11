Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo

Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo on Friday, November 10 thru Sunday, November 12.

Whether looking for a special item for yourself or getting a jump start on your holiday shopping, Kraftucky will feature local and regional artisans and crafters offering unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candle, pottery, embroidery, and more!

Show hours for the 2017 Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo are Friday, November 10 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm, Saturday, November 11 from 9:00am to 6:00pm, and Sunday, November 12 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Admission is $3 for adults and children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, call 270.687.8800 or visit OwensboroCenter.com