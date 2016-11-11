Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo

to Google Calendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

  Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo

 Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo on Friday, November 10 thru Sunday, November 12.   

Whether looking for a special item for yourself or getting a jump start on your holiday shopping, Kraftucky will feature local and regional artisans and crafters offering unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candle, pottery, embroidery, and more!

Show hours for the 2017 Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo are Friday, November 10 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm, Saturday, November 11 from 9:00am to 6:00pm, and Sunday, November 12 from 11:00am to 4:00pm.  Admission is $3 for adults and children 12 and under are admitted free.  Tickets will be available at the door. 

For more information, call 270.687.8800 or visit OwensboroCenter.com  

Info
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
270.687.8800
to Google Calendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo - 2016-11-11 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Submit Yours