KSO’s Free Summer Series in Devou Park

Devou Park 1215 Park Rd, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Fit as a Fiddle II  Aug 5, 2017 — Suiting up for Covington’s health and fitness weekend, the KSO offers Fit as a Fiddle II, dusting off its Beethoven 5k Run (runners race through Devou Park Symphony to beat the orchestra to the end of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.  The second half brings out fitness instructors for more audience cardio participation with Sweatin’ to the Symphony (a 50-min non-stop aerobic workout to the classics)

WKRP in Cincinnati   Sept. 2 2017 — The KSO Boogie band brings back the sounds of the 1978-82 CBS sit-com WKRP in Cincinnati. A show about a wacky rock and roll radio station in downtown Cincinnati featured classic bits and music from the era.  Video, episode and character reminiscences with gag appropriate tunes by Toto, Grover Washington, Marvin Gaye, Helen Reddy, Bob Seger, Queen, Kool and the Gang and many more.  Nostalgia and fun for the old timers, plus a possible cameo await the Labor Day weekend audience this summer.

Free parking.   

Donation Suggested $5.00 Per Person

Bring blankets or lawn chairs.   Food trucks will be on hand to serve up some tasty treats. No registration or tickets required.Admission is free, though donations encouraged. 

The TANK Shuttle from Covington Catholic to the band shell runs from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. and returns following the concert for $1 each way.

The KSO Summer Park Series includes free programs held in the family friendly setting of Covington’s Devou Park, July-September for an average of 4,000-6,000 people each concert. These casual concerts welcome and entertain families and individuals of all socio-economic backgrounds.

For more information call  859-431-6216  or visit kyso.org/summer-series-at-devou-park/

859-431-6216

