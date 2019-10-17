Kwame Alexander at Knicely Conference Center

Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Kwame Alexander at Knicely Conference Center

NY Times bestselling author, poet, and educator is speaking at the Knicely conference center. A regular contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, Kwame is also the recipient of numerous awards and honors.

For more information visit warrenpl.org/events

Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
