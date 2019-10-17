Kwame Alexander at Knicely Conference Center
Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
Warren County Public Library
Author Kwame Alexander and one of his book covers
Kwame Alexander at Knicely Conference Center
NY Times bestselling author, poet, and educator is speaking at the Knicely conference center. A regular contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, Kwame is also the recipient of numerous awards and honors.
For more information visit warrenpl.org/events
Info
Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Talks & Readings