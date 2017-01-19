Ky Author Crystal Wilkinson Receives Literary Excellence Award

Ceremonies for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s 10th annual Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts. Kentucky writer Crystal Wilkinson will accept the honor for her novel, “Birds of Opulence.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. The ceremony is free and open to the public, though reservations are requested at rsvp@braf.org. Previous Gaines award winner Mitchell Jackson will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Gaines Award is a nationally acclaimed, $10,000 annual prize created by Baton Rouge Area Foundation donors to recognize outstanding work from rising African-American fiction writers while honoring Ernest Gaines’ extraordinary contribution to the literary world.

Wilkinson will read from her novel, which was selected by a national panel of judges. The story follows several generations of women in the Goode-Brown family in the fictional Southern black township of Opulence. The family is plagued by mental illness and illegitimacy, and the accompanying embarrassment. As younger generations watch their mothers and grandmothers die, they fear going mad and fight to survive.

Wilkinson earned a journalism degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1985. She serves as writer in residence at Berea College in Kentucky. “Birds of Opulence” is her first novel, though many of her works have garnered critical acclaim. “Blackberries, Blackberries,” a collection of short stories, won the 2002 Chaffin Award for Appalachian Literature. “Water Street,” another short-story collection, was a finalist for the Hurston-Wright Legacy Award and the U.K.’s Orange Prize for Fiction.

Also during the Jan. 19 ceremonies, winners of the elementary, middle and high school writers’ competition will be recognized.

About Ernest J. Gaines

A native of Louisiana’s Pointe Coupee Parish, Gaines’ critically acclaimed novel “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” was adapted into a made-for-TV movie that won nine Emmy awards. His novel “A Lesson Before Dying,” published in 1993, won the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction.

Gaines is a 2013 recipient of the National Medal of Arts, a recipient of the MacArthur Foundation’s Genius Grant, a recipient of the National Humanities Medal and a member of the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

For more information visit BRAF.org