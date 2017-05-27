KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair

to Google Calendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00

Valor Academy 11501 Schlatter RD, Louisville, Kentucky 40291

KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair

To help our local VETERANS and the Community, AMVETS 3rd District DEPARTMENT OF KY are staging a Car, Truck and Bike Show on May 27th, 2017; 10 AM - 4 PM With this event we will also be having a Vendor Fair.

Vendor booths that we are accepting are: Arts & Craft, Wellness, Direct Sales and Job Fair. We are expecting 2500 people in attendance for this statewide event. Proceeds from this event will help AMERICAN Veterans If you would like to help, you can Sponsor, donate door prizes and/or become a Vendor. We accept all monetary donations.

Our SPONSORS start at $500.00 - $1500.00 and our Vendor Booths are $25.00.

For more information call 502-296-7757 

Info

Valor Academy 11501 Schlatter RD, Louisville, Kentucky 40291 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

502-296-7757

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair - 2017-05-27 10:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™