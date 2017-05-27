KY Car, Truck and Bike Show and Vendor Fair

To help our local VETERANS and the Community, AMVETS 3rd District DEPARTMENT OF KY are staging a Car, Truck and Bike Show on May 27th, 2017; 10 AM - 4 PM With this event we will also be having a Vendor Fair.

Vendor booths that we are accepting are: Arts & Craft, Wellness, Direct Sales and Job Fair. We are expecting 2500 people in attendance for this statewide event. Proceeds from this event will help AMERICAN Veterans If you would like to help, you can Sponsor, donate door prizes and/or become a Vendor. We accept all monetary donations.

Our SPONSORS start at $500.00 - $1500.00 and our Vendor Booths are $25.00.

For more information call 502-296-7757