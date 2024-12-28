KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular

to

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular 2024

The KY Flea Market is one of the finest flea markets in the nation consisting of over 1000 booths of dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm, Monday 10am-5pm, Tuesday 10am-5pm. Free admission

For more information, please visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets, This & That
502.456.2244
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-28 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-29 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-29 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-29 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-30 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-31 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-31 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular - 2024-12-31 10:00:00 ical