× Expand Kentucky Exposition Center Kentucky Exposition Center

KY Expo Center New Years Spectacular 2024

The KY Flea Market is one of the finest flea markets in the nation consisting of over 1000 booths of dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm, Monday 10am-5pm, Tuesday 10am-5pm. Free admission

For more information, please visit stewartpromotions.com