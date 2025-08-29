KY Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

One of the nations finest flea markets with over 700 booths with dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus, bath & body and more. Free admission.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com

Kids & Family, Markets
502-456-2244
