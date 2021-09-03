KY Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular 2021

One of the nation's finest flea markets with quality dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body and much more. Free admission. Friday Sept 3, 10am-6pm, Saturday Sept 4, 10am-6pm, Sunday Sept 5, 11am-5pm, Monday Sept 6, 10am-5pm.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.