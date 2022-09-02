KY Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular 2022
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
×
Stewart Promotions
KY Flea Market
One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, Sept 2 10am-6pm, Sat Sept 3 10am-6pm, Sun Sept 4 11am-5pm, Mon Sept 5 10am-5pm.
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com
Info
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets