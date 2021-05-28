KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2021

to

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2021

One of the nation's finest flea markets with quality dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body and much more. Free admission. Friday May 28, 10am-6pm, Saturday May 29, 10am-6pm, Sunday May 30, 11am-5pm, Monday May 31, 10am-5pm. 

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.

Info

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets
502-456-2244
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2021 - 2021-05-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2021 - 2021-05-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2021 - 2021-05-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2021 - 2021-05-28 10:00:00 ical