KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2021
One of the nation's finest flea markets with quality dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body and much more. Free admission. Friday May 28, 10am-6pm, Saturday May 29, 10am-6pm, Sunday May 30, 11am-5pm, Monday May 31, 10am-5pm.
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.
