KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2022

One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, May 27 10am-6pm, Sat May 28 10am-6pm, Sun May 28 11am-5pm, Mon May 30 10am-5pm.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com