KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2022
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
×
Stewart Promotions
KY Flea Market
One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, May 27 10am-6pm, Sat May 28 10am-6pm, Sun May 28 11am-5pm, Mon May 30 10am-5pm.
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com
Info
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets, This & That