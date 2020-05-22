KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular
One of the nations finest Flea Markets featuring over 1000 booths of dealers from across the country selling antiques, collectibles, Jewelry, clothes, bath & body, crafts, surplus and more. Open Thurs 10am-5pm, Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 11am-5pm.
Free admission.
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.
Info
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209 View Map
Kids & Family, Markets