KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2021
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
One of the nation's finest flea markets with quality dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body and much more. Free admission. Thursday Dec 30, 10am-6pm, Friday Dec 31, 10am-5pm, Saturday Jan 1, 10am-6pm, Sunday Jan 2, 11am-5pm .
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.
