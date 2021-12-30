KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2021

One of the nation's finest flea markets with quality dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body and much more. Free admission. Thursday Dec 30, 10am-6pm, Friday Dec 31, 10am-5pm, Saturday Jan 1, 10am-6pm, Sunday Jan 2, 11am-5pm .

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.