KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2022
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Stewart Promotions
KY Flea Market
One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, Dec 30 10am-6pm, Sat Dec 31 10am-5pm, Sun Jan 1 11am-5pm, Mon Jan 2 10am-5pm.
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com
Info
Kids & Family, Markets, This & That