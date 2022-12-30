KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2022

to

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, Dec 30 10am-6pm, Sat Dec 31 10am-5pm, Sun Jan 1 11am-5pm, Mon Jan 2 10am-5pm.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets, This & That
502-456-2244
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2022 - 2022-12-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2022 - 2022-12-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2022 - 2022-12-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2022 - 2022-12-30 10:00:00 ical