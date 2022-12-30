KY Flea Market New Years Spectacular 2022

× Expand Stewart Promotions KY Flea Market

One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, Dec 30 10am-6pm, Sat Dec 31 10am-5pm, Sun Jan 1 11am-5pm, Mon Jan 2 10am-5pm.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com