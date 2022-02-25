KY Flea Market Spring Fling 2022

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, Feb 25 10am-6pm, Sat Feb 26 10am-6pm, Sun Feb 27 11am-5pm.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kids & Family, Markets
502-456-2244
