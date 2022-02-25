KY Flea Market Spring Fling 2022

× Expand Stewart Promotions Stewart Promotions Flea Market

One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, Feb 25 10am-6pm, Sat Feb 26 10am-6pm, Sun Feb 27 11am-5pm.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com