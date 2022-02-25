KY Flea Market Spring Fling 2022
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
×
Stewart Promotions
Stewart Promotions Flea Market
One of the areas finest Flea Markets featuring dealers from across the region selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus and more. Free admission. Friday, Feb 25 10am-6pm, Sat Feb 26 10am-6pm, Sun Feb 27 11am-5pm.
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com
Info
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets