Ky Flea Market Spring Fling

One of the nations finest Flea Markets featuring over 1000 booths of dealers from across the country selling antiques, collectibles, Jewelry, clothes, bath & body, crafts, surplus and more. Open Thurs 10am-5pm, Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 11am-5pm.

Free admission.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.