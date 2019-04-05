KY Guild of Artists & Craftsmen BG Spring Fair

Sloan Convention Center 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

To meet with our friends in the Western part of the state, the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen has held its annual spring fair in Bowling Green. In an indoor setting, visit spectacular booths from some of the finest artists and craftspeople from across the region. Listen to live musical performances, and enjoy one of the state's premier spring arts events.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com/event/ky-guild-of-artists-%26-craftsmen-bg-spring-fair/4471/

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
