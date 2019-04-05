× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau KY Craftsman Guild Artists and Craftsmen

KY Guild of Artists & Craftsmen BG Spring Fair

To meet with our friends in the Western part of the state, the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen has held its annual spring fair in Bowling Green. In an indoor setting, visit spectacular booths from some of the finest artists and craftspeople from across the region. Listen to live musical performances, and enjoy one of the state's premier spring arts events.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com/event/ky-guild-of-artists-%26-craftsmen-bg-spring-fair/4471/