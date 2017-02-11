KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter

February 11 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

If you are interested in protecting honeybees and other pollinators join Dr. Tammy Horn Potter at Bernheim as she discusses Kentucky’s plan to protect pollinators and mitigate the risks of chemicals to honey bees while also protecting crop production.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org