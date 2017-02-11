KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter

to Google Calendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter

February 11 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

If you are interested in protecting honeybees and other pollinators join Dr. Tammy Horn Potter at Bernheim as she discusses Kentucky’s plan to protect pollinators and mitigate the risks of chemicals to honey bees while also protecting crop production.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Home & Garden

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - KY Pollinator Protection Plan with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-02-11 13:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™