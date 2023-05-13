KY Shakespeare Presents Hamlet at Bernheim
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
×
Kentucky Shakespeare
Hamlet Tour Cast
KY Shakespeare Presents Hamlet at Bernheim
Bernheim is honored to be a site for KY Shakespeare‘s Shakespeare in the Parks tour. Join us at Spirit Nest for a free performance of Hamlet, on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.
For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Outdoor, Theater & Dance