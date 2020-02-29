Kyana Giant Indoor Swap Meet

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Kyana Giant Indoor Swap Meet

  • Largest Indoor Swap Meet in The Country
  • 7 Acres 1100 Spaces Inside Heated & Air conditioned
  • Cash and Prizes  to be given away Daily in Broadbent Arena
  • 100 Space outside car corral 

 NEW DATES

  • Saturday   Feb 29th   8:00 AM  to  6:00 PM
  • Sunday    March 1st   08:00 AM  to 4:00 PM

Admission:  $10 per day

    Children under 12 Free With a Parent

For more information call (502) 619-2917 or visit kyanaswapmeet.com/

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
