Kyana Giant Indoor Swap Meet

Largest Indoor Swap Meet in The Country

7 Acres 1100 Spaces Inside Heated & Air conditioned

Cash and Prizes to be given away Daily in Broadbent Arena

100 Space outside car corral

NEW DATES

Saturday Feb 29th 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday March 1st 08:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Admission: $10 per day

Children under 12 Free With a Parent

For more information call (502) 619-2917 or visit kyanaswapmeet.com/