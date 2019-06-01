× Expand Berea Tourism L&N Day 2019

L&N Day in Berea

History comes alive on Saturday, June 1st in Berea, KY during the 20th Annual L&N Day. Join current and retired railroad employees, train buffs, and “kids” of all ages in celebrating the last brick L&N Railroad Depot still standing between Cincinnati and Knoxville. Built in 1917, this historic depot, now home to the Berea Welcome Center, will be filled with memorabilia for show and sale, exhibits, working model trains, and much, much more! Visitors can collect a commemorative ticket and watch freight trains cruise by just a few feet from the platform.

Located in the heart of the Old Town Artists’ Village, North Broadway, Berea, KY,

This event is FREE and open to the public from 9am – 5pm.

For more information call 1-800-598-5263 or visit the web at visitberea.com