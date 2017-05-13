L&N Railroad Luncheon

Saturday, May 13th at 12:00 noon

South Union Hotel [formerly known as The Shaker Tavern]

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

$22 members | $25 non-members

Enjoy a hearty 1880s menu typical of what would have been served at South Union Hotel. The historic menu includes roast turkey and cranberries, baked macaroni and cheese, fried corn, baked sweet potatoes, breaded tomatoes, yeast rolls, and walnut cake with whipped cream.

For more information or to reserve your place at the table call 1-800-811-8379 or 1-270-542-4167.