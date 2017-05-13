L&N Railroad Luncheon

to Google Calendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00 iCalendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

L&N Railroad Luncheon

Saturday, May 13th at 12:00 noon

South Union Hotel [formerly known as The Shaker Tavern]

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

$22 members | $25 non-members  

Enjoy a hearty 1880s menu typical of what would have been served at South Union Hotel. The historic menu includes roast turkey and cranberries, baked macaroni and cheese, fried corn, baked sweet potatoes, breaded tomatoes, yeast rolls, and walnut cake with whipped cream.

For more information or to reserve your place at the table call 1-800-811-8379 or 1-270-542-4167.

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map

Food & Drink

1-800-811-8379

to Google Calendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00 iCalendar - L&N Railroad Luncheon - 2017-05-13 12:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Thursday

May 4, 2017

Friday

May 5, 2017

Saturday

May 6, 2017

Sunday

May 7, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™