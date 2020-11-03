L.V. Harkness Annual Open House

× Expand L.V. Harkness & Co./Beth Arnett Hurry! Santa's On His Way! - We have stocked the store with beautiful gifts and delicious goodies to help you get your holiday shopping done early for your safety and convenience.

Please join L.V. Harkness & Co. and Greentree Antiques for our 2020 Holiday Open House, November 3 - 7, Tuesday to Friday, 10 AM-4 PM, and Saturday 11 AM-3 PM, or by appointment.

Shop instore for gifts for everyone on your list, or let us take care of the shopping for you with our Curbside Christmas. Receive special discounts on your purchases throughout the duration of the open house, complimentary holiday gift wrap, and curbside delivery or free local delivery within the Lexington area.

With manufacturer inventories being low, and COVID-19 projections growing higher, we have stocked the store with beautiful gifts and delicious goodies to help you get your holiday shopping done early for your safety and convenience.

Continue to follow us on Facebook and Instagram throughout the season for great gifting ideas and updated hours!

For more information call 859-225-7474 or visit lvharkness.com