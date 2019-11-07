× Expand L.V. Harkness/Beth Arnett L.V. Harkness & Co. Holiday Open House 2019

L.V. Harkness Holiday Open House

L.V. Harkness & Co. invites you to help us kick off a celebration of our 20th Anniversary year with our annual Holiday Open House, Thursday, November 7 - Saturday, November 9. Join us for refreshments and a buffet the evening of November 7, from 5 to 8 pm, for our annual holiday party.

Find gifts for everyone on your list, both naughty and nice, and work one-on-one with our talented artists and graphic designers at our Design Bar to create personalized, one-of-a-kind gifts.

Receive special discounts on your purchases throughout the duration of the open house as well as complimentary holiday giftwrap.

Shop with us throughout the holidays:

Monday to Friday, 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, 1 pm – 5 pm (December 1, 8, 15 and 22)

Christmas Eve, 10 am - 2 pm

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

For more information call (859) 225-7474 or visit lvharkness.com