L.V. Harkness Holiday Open House

LV Harkness invites you to “Design Your Own Holiday” at our annual Holiday Open House, Tuesday, November 13 - Thursday, November 15. Join us for refreshments and a buffet the evening of November 13, from 5 to 8 pm, for our annual holiday party.

In addition to our unique gift selections throughout the store, we are introducing our brand new Design Bar. Work one-on-one with our talented artists and graphic designers to create personalized gifts for everyone on your list this year.

Receive special discounts on your purchases throughout the duration of the open house as well as complimentary holiday giftwrap.

Be sure to shop with us throughout the holidays:

Monday to Friday, 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, 1 pm – 5 pm (December 2, 9. 16 and 23)

Closed Christmas Day

For more information call (859) 225-7474 or visit lvharkness.com