Live Music by Tyler Garrett at Tradewater Brewing

to

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Live Music by Tyler Garrett at Tradewater Brewing

Get ready for a night of high-energy music and smooth vocals with Tyler Garrett, live at Tradewater Brewing Company from 6 to 8 PM! Known for his powerful voice and heartfelt performances, Tyler blends country, rock, and soul for a sound that keeps crowds coming back for more.

🌮 Food Truck: Palate Junkies – serving up creative, flavor-packed dishes that pair perfectly with a cold pint.

🍻 Great beer, bold eats, and live music under the summer sky—sounds like your Friday night plans are made. Bring a friend, grab a seat, and enjoy the show!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
to
Google Calendar - Live Music by Tyler Garrett at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music by Tyler Garrett at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music by Tyler Garrett at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music by Tyler Garrett at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 ical