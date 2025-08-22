× Expand Live Music by Tyler Garrett Live Music by Tyler Garrett

Live Music by Tyler Garrett at Tradewater Brewing

Get ready for a night of high-energy music and smooth vocals with Tyler Garrett, live at Tradewater Brewing Company from 6 to 8 PM! Known for his powerful voice and heartfelt performances, Tyler blends country, rock, and soul for a sound that keeps crowds coming back for more.

🌮 Food Truck: Palate Junkies – serving up creative, flavor-packed dishes that pair perfectly with a cold pint.

🍻 Great beer, bold eats, and live music under the summer sky—sounds like your Friday night plans are made. Bring a friend, grab a seat, and enjoy the show!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com