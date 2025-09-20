× Expand Louisville Zoo La Fiesta at the Zoo: A Latin American Heritage Celebration

La Fiesta at the Zoo: A Latin American Heritage Celebration

September 20

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FREE with Zoo admission or Louisville Zoo membership

Join the Louisville Zoo and the Office of Immigrant Affairs for a fun new celebración! Partners from throughout our community will be here to share information and resources, festive music, vibrant art and more. Plus, you can participate in a virtual scavenger hunt that takes you on a journey through the Zoo to learn all about the animals that call Latin America home.

MetaZoo Stage

10:30 a.m. Mariachi Sensacion

11:30 a.m. Hora Certa

12:30 p.m. Flamenco Louisville

1:30 p.m. Mariachi Alegre de Kentucky

2:30 p.m. Appalatin

Front Plaza

11:00 a.m. Mexico Lindo

1:00 p.m. Que Siga La Tradicion

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org