La Fiesta at the Zoo: A Latin American Heritage Celebration
to
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
September 20
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FREE with Zoo admission or Louisville Zoo membership
Join the Louisville Zoo and the Office of Immigrant Affairs for a fun new celebración! Partners from throughout our community will be here to share information and resources, festive music, vibrant art and more. Plus, you can participate in a virtual scavenger hunt that takes you on a journey through the Zoo to learn all about the animals that call Latin America home.
MetaZoo Stage
10:30 a.m. Mariachi Sensacion
11:30 a.m. Hora Certa
12:30 p.m. Flamenco Louisville
1:30 p.m. Mariachi Alegre de Kentucky
2:30 p.m. Appalatin
Front Plaza
11:00 a.m. Mexico Lindo
1:00 p.m. Que Siga La Tradicion
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org