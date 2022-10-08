La Grange Alley Loop Festival

× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Alley Loop Festival

Enjoy a night filled with various musicians, dancing, cirque acts, a 10-piece swing street band, food trucks, beer, wine, specialty drinks, and more. Artists for the Alley Loop murals will be on hand to share the inspiration behind their designs. This is the Grand Reveal of the first phase of the Alley Loop project which includes murals, hardscape, and lighting that was highlighted on HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart. La Grange leaders and volunteers are carrying the HGTV-inspired project forward and creating a mile-long educational, inspirational, historical walking path around the buildings on Main Street in La Grange. The loop will connect the La Grange Railroad Museum on one end to the new Springs Park and the Oldham County History Museum on the other end. In between visitors will find restaurants, art galleries, retail shops, airbnbs, and more.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/