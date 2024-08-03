× Expand La Grange Main Street Program La Grange Book Fair

La Grange Book Fair

FREE

Hydra Publications is partnering with Main Street La Grange for this annual event featuring great authors in many genera’s. Make it a weekend in La Grange by attending the Trackside Tunes Concert and the Literary Connections art show Opening Reception at Gallery 104 on August 2nd. Then take in the Book Fair the following day.

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/