The La Grange Book Fair

Hydra Publications is partnering with Main Street La Grange for this annual event featuring great authors in many genera’s. There will be over thirty authors and publishers in attendance. The event is co-sponsored by La Grange Main Street. Make it a weekend in La Grange by attending the Trackside Tunes Concert the previous evening.

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar