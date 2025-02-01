× Expand Main Street Program La Grange Chocolate Crawl

La Grange Chocolate Crawl

$15 per person.

The Annual Chocolate Crawl is the ultimate treat for all chocolate enthusiasts. All participating stores have created a special chocolate experience for participants to savor as they shop. Begin at the Welcome Center, 208 East Main St., where you will pick up a bag for your chocolates and a map of participating stores. This event is a fundraiser for the Main Street Program. Afterwards enjoy a Valentine’s meal at one of La Grange’s Main Street restaurants.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar