La Grange Chocolate Crawl
La Grange, Kentucky
La Grange Main Street Program
Experience something sweet as you shop Main Street! All participating stores have created a special chocolate experience for participants to savor as they shop. Begin at the Welcome Center, 208 East Main St., where you will pick up a bag for your chocolates and a map of participating stores. When finished, return to the Welcome Center to vote for your favorite chocolate experience. Afterwards enjoy a Valentine’s meal at one of La Grange’s Main Street restaurants.
For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit lagrangemainstreet.org/