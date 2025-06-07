× Expand La Grange Farmers’ Market and Artisans La Grange Farmers’ Market and Artisans

From April 15 – October 25, Main Street is the place to find farm-fresh produce, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and more. Whether you are picking up ingredients for the week or searching for a unique local find, the Farmers Market is the perfect stop for fresh flavors and one-of-a-kind goods. Start your weekend with a stroll through the market and shop local!

For more information call (502) 243-3721 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/