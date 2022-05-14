× Expand La Grange Farmers Market & Artisans La Grange Farmers Market & Artisans

Open May 14 – October 29, the La Grange Farmers Market & Artisan is a Kentucky Proud Market that offers a variety of locally grown products. In addition to fresh vegetables, fruits and meats, there are items from local Artisans including handmade cheese, wonderful baked goods, and beautiful works of art. Stroll picturesque Main Street, shop, and listen to the sounds of music, laughter, and the occasional train rumbling through the town! The market is located in Historic Downtown La Grange, so spend a leisurely Saturday morning at the market, then be sure to check out the art galleries on Main Street and browse the variety of shops around town, and grab lunch at one of the local restaurants. Watch for the Farmers Market to move around June 1 to the new La Grange Springs Park Farmers Market Pavilion, located at 206 West Main Street, La Grange, KY 40031.

For more information call (502) 243-3721 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/