La Grange Halloween MAINia

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

An old-fashioned trick-or-treating experience down Main Street! Get into costume and head to La Grange’s historical Main Street district with a smile and a bag open for all the goodies the merchants will be handed out. Be sure to take time to shop, eat, and enjoy the museums and art galleries along the way.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
