La Grange Hidden History Walks

$5 per person.

Learn some of the unique history of La Grange by taking a Hidden History Walking Tour led by Dr. Nancy Theiss Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center. Tour is based on her book, Hidden History of La Grange Kentucky. Tour starts at the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum at the History Center campus.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/