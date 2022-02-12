La Grange Live! with JD Shelburne

After the La Grange Chocolate Crawl on Saturday, February 12th, come enjoy a live performance by country music artist, JD Shelburne 8pm – 12 midnight in La Grange! Tickets are $25 and are part of the Ooh La La! La Grange Weekend Event that includes Valentine dinner for 2 on Friday, Chocolate Crawl on Saturday, and Bridal Show on Sunday! Don’t miss JD Shelburne in Oldham County!

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

