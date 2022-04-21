× Expand The Gallery at Gatewood Live Karaoke at The Gallery at Gatewood

La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night

Join us to show off your musical talent or just to have fun with friends! Every third Thursday is La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night at the beautiful Gallery at Gatewood (first floor of the Historic Gatewood Building)!

Free Admission/Cash Bar/must be 21 or over.

The Gallery at Gatewood Event Venue is reminiscent of a European Gallery with an urban-edge! It features Ghost chiavari chairs, exposed brick walls, complimentary backdrop wall and more! Located on the first floor of the Historic Gatewood Building.

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/