La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night
to
The Gallery at Gatewood 125 E Main St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
The Gallery at Gatewood
Karaoke Night in La Grange
La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night
Join us to show off your musical talent or just to have fun with friends! Every third Thursday is La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night at the beautiful Gallery at Gatewood (first floor of the Historic Gatewood Building)!
This monthly event is in partnership with Brian Rea of Trackside Karaoke.
The Gallery at Gatewood Event Venue is reminiscent of a European Gallery with an urban-edge! It features Ghost chiavari chairs, exposed brick walls, complimentary backdrop wall and more! Located on the first floor of the Historic Gatewood Building.
Free Admission/Cash Bar/must be 21 or over.
For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit /touroldham.com/calendar/