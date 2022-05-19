× Expand The Gallery at Gatewood Karaoke Night in La Grange

La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night

Join us to show off your musical talent or just to have fun with friends! Every third Thursday is La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night at the beautiful Gallery at Gatewood (first floor of the Historic Gatewood Building)!

This monthly event is in partnership with Brian Rea of Trackside Karaoke.

The Gallery at Gatewood Event Venue is reminiscent of a European Gallery with an urban-edge! It features Ghost chiavari chairs, exposed brick walls, complimentary backdrop wall and more! Located on the first floor of the Historic Gatewood Building.

Free Admission/Cash Bar/must be 21 or over.

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit /touroldham.com/calendar/