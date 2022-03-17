× Expand The Gallery at Gatewood The Gallery at Gatewood

La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night

Join us at Gallery at Gatewood on Main Street in La Grange to show off your talent or just have fun with friends! Every third Thursday is La Grange Live!™ Open Mic and Karaoke Night Free Admission and Drink Specials! Cash bar. Must be 21 or over. (event located on the first floor of the Historic Gatewood Building)! This monthly event is in partnership with Brian Rea of Trackside Karaoke.

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/