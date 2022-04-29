× Expand Main Street La Grange Program Marty Brown in concert

La Grange Live!™ presents Marty Brown!

A concert by 2022 Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Inductee, County Singer/Songwriter, Marty Brown! Kentucky’s own Marty Brown and his full band will perform at the Historic Gatewood Building.

You’ve heard the songs he has written: “I’m From the Country and I Like It That Way” for Tracy Byrd, “It Ain’t Me If It Ain’t You” for Brooks & Dunn, “When I Stop Loving You” for Trace Adkins, plus many more, and you’ve no doubt seen him on tour with country greats such as George Jones, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn. Now, you can watch him perform live in La Grange, KY!

Checkout this clip from Marty’s appearance on America’s Got Talent: https://youtu.be/KZIIkhcqPUk. And plan ahead to make it a weekend getaway with a horse farm tour or distillery tour!

For more information call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar