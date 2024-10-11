× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec La Grange Parks & Rec Skate Night

FREE/Bring your own skates

Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec!.Skate away the night as the La Grange Community Center is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided. Please bring your own skates.

For more information call (502) 222-1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/