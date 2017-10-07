UK Opera Theatre Presents La Traviata

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

UK Opera Theatre Presents La Traviata

Verdi's "La Traviata," the original "Pretty Woman," explores the life of famed, but ailing, courtesan, Violetta, who is frequently on the arm of the wealthy and powerful. Alfredo is a young bourgeois from a provincial family, eager for love. After a fateful meeting at a Parisian salon, their lives are forever intertwined. Will their love survive disapproving family, the costs of appearances and possessive society? Or will Violetta fall before her time?

October 6, 7, 8 | 7:30PM

October 8 | 2PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$38 | $13 for students   

For more information call 859.257.9331 or visit UKOperaTheatre.org

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
859.257.9331
