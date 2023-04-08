× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar La Vigne Wine Bar Grand Opening Celebration

Owners Brian and Julia Koontz purchased a beautiful historic 1910 Victorian in 2021 with a vision of offering an upscale wine selection synonymous with fine dining establishments while cultivating the relaxed ambiance. The result is La Vigne Wine Bar and its time for a Grand Opening Celebration! Event includes live music, drink specials, wine, cocktails, wine slushies, beer, charcuterie. Outdoor patios will be open. Music provided by Jay Stewart at 1 p.m. and The Bottle Trees at 6 p.m. Must be 21 or over to enter.

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/