La Voz (Burn the Mic Summer Session)

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This dynamic series, centering Latino voices, provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

August feature is Ritch Prince

Hosted by Susanna Spearman

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

