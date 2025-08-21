× Expand Carnegie Center La Voz event cover - 1 LaVoz

La Voz (Burn the Mic Summer Session)

This dynamic series, centering Latino voices, provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

August feature is Ritch Prince

Hosted by Susanna Spearman

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org