Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

The annual Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg event gives women a chance to see what Lawrenceburg has to offer and possibly win some prizes at the same time.

For more information call 502-598-3127.

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
502-598-3127
