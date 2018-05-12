Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

Attention ladies! Lawrenceburg will cater to you on Saturday, May 12 during the 5th Annual Ladies Day.

Several local merchants are participating to offer discounts and specials.

For every $10 you spend you will be eligible for the grand prize basket that will be given away at the end of the day at Rising Sons Winery, along with door prizes. After signing in at the senior center, you receive a shopping card to track your purchases and make you eligible for prizes. The fun lasts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information call (502) 930-8242 or on Facebook:  Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky
