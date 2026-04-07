× Expand Ladies Night Comedy Showcase Ladies Night Comedy Showcase

🎤 Ladies Night Comedy Showcase! 🎤

The Pop Up Comedy Club is bringing a powerhouse lineup of hilarious female comedians to Holler's BBQ for a special Ladies Night! Comedy Showcase!

Join us Saturday, April 18th for an unforgettable night of stand-up comedy featuring:

🎤 Host: Rebecca Bradfield

😂 Lynn Benson

😂 Destiny Bell

😂 Kimberly Lynn

😂 Jan Gudaitis

😂 Val Werner

🕖 Seating: 7 PM

🎤 Showtime: 8 PM

🎟 Tickets:

$10 Advance | $15 At The Door

Available now on TicketTailor

⚠️ Ages 18+ (Adult language & humor)

And the fun continues after the show with music and your chance to ride Oscar the Mechanical Bull!

Bring your friends, grab some great food, and get ready for a night full of laughs.