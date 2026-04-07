Ladies Night Comedy Showcase
to
Hollers 204 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Ladies Night Comedy Showcase
Ladies Night Comedy Showcase
🎤 Ladies Night Comedy Showcase! 🎤
The Pop Up Comedy Club is bringing a powerhouse lineup of hilarious female comedians to Holler's BBQ for a special Ladies Night! Comedy Showcase!
Join us Saturday, April 18th for an unforgettable night of stand-up comedy featuring:
🎤 Host: Rebecca Bradfield
😂 Lynn Benson
😂 Destiny Bell
😂 Kimberly Lynn
😂 Jan Gudaitis
😂 Val Werner
🕖 Seating: 7 PM
🎤 Showtime: 8 PM
🎟 Tickets:
$10 Advance | $15 At The Door
Available now on TicketTailor
⚠️ Ages 18+ (Adult language & humor)
And the fun continues after the show with music and your chance to ride Oscar the Mechanical Bull!
Bring your friends, grab some great food, and get ready for a night full of laughs.