Ladies Night at MadCity Wicks & Wine
MadCity Wicks & Wine 37 S. Main St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Are you dreaming about fall? We are too! Come enjoy a night out with your friends, sister, mom, or any other lady in your life!
You'll get a first look at our NEW Fall scents before they are released to the public. Make your perfect scent and manifest cooler weather and hoodies.
Each ticket is good for a special "choose your own adventure" candle and sangria (mocktail available, please note that when booking).
**Contact us for a group discount for this event.
For more information, please call 270.681.8083 or visit madcitywicksandwine.com/