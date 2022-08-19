Ladies Night at MadCity Wicks & Wine

MadCity Wicks & Wine 37 S. Main St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Are you dreaming about fall? We are too! Come enjoy a night out with your friends, sister, mom, or any other lady in your life!

You'll get a first look at our NEW Fall scents before they are released to the public. Make your perfect scent and manifest cooler weather and hoodies. 

Each ticket is good for a special "choose your own adventure" candle and sangria (mocktail available, please note that when booking).

**Contact us for a group discount for this event.

For more information, please call 270.681.8083 or visit madcitywicksandwine.com/

Crafts, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops
270.681.8083
